Catalina S. Shah1943 - 2020Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully at age 76 on September 8, 2020. Born in the Philippines, she emigrated to Milwaukee in 1971 and made it her permanent home. She graduated from Milwaukee Area Technical College and practiced cosmetology her entire career. She embraced her Catholic faith, gardening, cooking, and her family. Survived by loving husband Kirit, children Brian (Kristen), Karen (Vince), nephew Garry, and grandchildren Isabel, Madeline, Charles, Henry, and Kali. Further survived by other siblings, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Private inurnment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.