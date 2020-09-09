1/
Catalina S. Shah
1943 - 2020
Catalina S. Shah

1943 - 2020

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully at age 76 on September 8, 2020. Born in the Philippines, she emigrated to Milwaukee in 1971 and made it her permanent home. She graduated from Milwaukee Area Technical College and practiced cosmetology her entire career. She embraced her Catholic faith, gardening, cooking, and her family. Survived by loving husband Kirit, children Brian (Kristen), Karen (Vince), nephew Garry, and grandchildren Isabel, Madeline, Charles, Henry, and Kali. Further survived by other siblings, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Private inurnment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
