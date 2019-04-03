Services
Catherine A. Fisco Kluever

Fisco Kluever, Catherine A. (Nee Ciulla) Found peace on April 1, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Larry Kluever. Loving mother of the late John (Yvonne), Joseph (Catherine), Annette (Dave) Holtz, Steve (Jan), Michael (Abby), Jeannine (Rick) Kawczynski and Christine (Scott) Mather. Further survived by 19 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, sister Jeannette, brother Charlie, other family and friends. Preceded in death by her father Giuseppe and mother Lena, 5 brothers, 1 sister and Ronald Fisco. Visitation at St James Catholic Church, 7219 S. 27th St. Franklin on Friday, April 5, 9:00 AM- 10:15 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
