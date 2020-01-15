Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Gorski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine A. "Katy" Gorski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine A. "Katy" Gorski Notice
Catherine A. Gorski "Katy"

Milwaukee - (nee Meidam) January 15, 2020. Age 72 years. Beloved wife of Jack Gorski. Dear mother of Cary (Tammy) and Chris Sindberg. Cherished grandma of Robert and Ben Sindberg. Cherished sister of Fred (Miriam) Meidam, Jack (Pat) Meidam, and Marge Stai. Preceded in death by her brothers Thomas and Bill Meidam. Former wife of the late Robert Sindberg. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home SATURDAY, January 25, 2020 from 2:00PM-4:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated.

"It's five o'clock somewhere"

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline