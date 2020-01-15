|
Catherine A. Gorski "Katy"
Milwaukee - (nee Meidam) January 15, 2020. Age 72 years. Beloved wife of Jack Gorski. Dear mother of Cary (Tammy) and Chris Sindberg. Cherished grandma of Robert and Ben Sindberg. Cherished sister of Fred (Miriam) Meidam, Jack (Pat) Meidam, and Marge Stai. Preceded in death by her brothers Thomas and Bill Meidam. Former wife of the late Robert Sindberg. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home SATURDAY, January 25, 2020 from 2:00PM-4:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated.
"It's five o'clock somewhere"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020