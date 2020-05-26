Catherine A. Handrich



Farmersville - Catherine A. Handrich (nee Cull), age 79, born February 12, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI passed peacefully in her sleep on May 19, 2020 at her home in Farmersville, WI. Catherine attended Marian College, Fond du Lac, WI where she studied Philosophy, Religion and majored in English. In her younger years she enjoyed showing and riding Quarter Horses around the Midwest. She was an avid antique collector and owned antique stores throughout her life. For the past twenty-five years Cathie owned and operated Kate's-Olde-World Estate Sale Company. Her passion for helping people was evident in her personal and professional life. She loved plants and animals; if she wasn't busy with an estate sale, her garden was where you would find her in the summer and fall. She liked to can and share her bounty, as she called it, with everyone. She loved reading, writing poetry, painting and learning; her knowledge expanded many fascinating subjects. She was loving, kind, generous and accepting of all. Her greatest loves were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was surrounded by a large family and having a house full of the people she loved always brought a smile to her face.



Catherine was preceded in death by her mother Margaret (Sheridan) and father Roderick Cull, twin to daughter Kelleen, brother Daniel Cull and his wife Marge, sister Colleen (Jimmy) DeChristafaro, brother Mike Cull, and granddaughter Kasandra Fleisner.



She is survived by her husband Warren, her children Theodore (Brenda) Fleisner, Margaret (David) Schaetzel, Kelleen Fleisner, Sean (Genevieve Gyr) Fleisner, sister Mary Bloedorn, sister Nadine Cull, brother Patrick Cull, brother Brian Cull. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Shane Schaetzel, Jesse (Tom) Schaetzel, Jaime (Mike) Schaetzel, Nicholas (Christine) Schaetzel, Margaret (Andy) Schaetzel, Jerimiah (Amanda) Fleisner, Abigail Fleisner, Rayce (Cassady) Fleisner, McCalla Faskell, Madeline Faskell and 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, stepchildren Dawn (Mark) Challoner, Steven (Karen) Handrich, Jennifer (Chad) Uebrsetzig, Daniel (Jill) Handrich, and many friends.



There will be a private celebration of Catherine's life at her home. In memory of Cathie please donate to an animal shelter of your choice in her name.









