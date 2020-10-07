Catherine A. "Katie" Schmidt
Butler - (nee Bink) Born To Eternal Life on September 28, 2020, age 90. Loving mother of Gerald, Joseph (Patty), Thomas (Colleen), John (Sue) and Richard (Kristine). Dear grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Jerome (Mary Ann) and Judy (George) Driest. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband William L; her children, William J. and Janet; Siblings, Sally (Don) Alloy, David (Violet) Bink, Roe, Betty (Joe) Stern and Harry (Joan).
Visitation on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 12801 Fairmount Ave in Butler from 10:30AM until time of the Memorial Mass at 12 Noon. Final Resting Place Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
are appreciated.