Catherine A. "Katie" Schmidt
Catherine A. "Katie" Schmidt

Butler - (nee Bink) Born To Eternal Life on September 28, 2020, age 90. Loving mother of Gerald, Joseph (Patty), Thomas (Colleen), John (Sue) and Richard (Kristine). Dear grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Jerome (Mary Ann) and Judy (George) Driest. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband William L; her children, William J. and Janet; Siblings, Sally (Don) Alloy, David (Violet) Bink, Roe, Betty (Joe) Stern and Harry (Joan).

Visitation on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 12801 Fairmount Ave in Butler from 10:30AM until time of the Memorial Mass at 12 Noon. Final Resting Place Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
OCT
16
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
