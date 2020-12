Or Copy this URL to Share

Catherine Belin



Milwaukee, WI - Catherine Belin



Age 75 yrs. November 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11AM at Tabernacle Community Baptist Church 2500 W. Medford Ave. Visitation Monday 9AM at the CHURCH until time of services. The family is served by Northwest Funeral Chapel.









