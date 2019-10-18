|
|
Catherine Bennett
Mequon - Of Mequon, Born to Eternal Life October 16, 2019 at the age of 91 years. She was born in Milwaukee on May 21, 1928. Catherine was raised in Merrill Park, attended St. Rose Catholic School and later graduated from Mercy Catholic High School in 1946. She married Joseph Bennett December 1, 1951, at St. Rose Catholic Church.
Catherine was the loving wife of the late Joseph Bennett. Special mother of Michael Bennett, Mary (Ken Deweerdt) Bennett, and Ann (the late Glenn) Schoper. Dear grandmother of Erin Bennett, Joe Schoper and David Schoper. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092, from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Catherine's family is grateful for the kindness and care given by Dr. Ranveer Nand, Horizon Hospice, especially, Gina Welch, NP and Lisa, RN and her personal caregiver, Jane Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Horizon Hospice, Columbia St. Mary's Foundation or Messmer St. Rose Catholic School.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019