Catherine E. Grothe
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Robert Grothe. Loving sister George Knapstein, James Knapstein, Barbara Collins and Ann Knapstein-Bier. Cherished sister in law of Richard Grothe. Preceeded in death by her parents, George and Kate Knapstein.
Catherine was a proud board member of many community committees. She was active member of Mother of Good Counsel Parish.
A private service to be held Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 11AM. Please see funeral home website for livestreaming of the service.