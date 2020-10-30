1/1
Catherine E. Grothe
Catherine E. Grothe

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Robert Grothe. Loving sister George Knapstein, James Knapstein, Barbara Collins and Ann Knapstein-Bier. Cherished sister in law of Richard Grothe. Preceeded in death by her parents, George and Kate Knapstein.

Catherine was a proud board member of many community committees. She was active member of Mother of Good Counsel Parish.

A private service to be held Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 11AM. Please see funeral home website for livestreaming of the service.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
