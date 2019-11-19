|
|
Catherine E. Reiter
Wauwatosa - (nee Gassert), age 90, of Wauwatosa, WI, was called from this life on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Catherine will be dearly missed by her children Mary Jo (Stephen) Sievers, Kathleen Reiter and Patricia (Thomas) Meurer; her grandchildren Daniel (Beth), Lauren (Andrew), Maggie, Ingrid, Joseph, Jack and Ellie and her great granddaughter Natalie. Catherine is preceded in death by her loving husband, of 39 years, Charles P. Reiter, her son Charles "Chip" J. Reiter; her brothers Joseph, Charles and Fr. Robert Gassert, S.J. and her sister Marie Meuler. Catherine was a graduate of Holy Angels High School in 1946 and obtained her BS degree from Marquette University School of Medical Technology in 1950. She was also a very active member of St. Jude Parish, which was her spiritual home for many years. Catherine had a love of music and singing. She sang in the choir and often gathered family and friends around the piano and led sing alongs while she expertly played. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22 from 3:30 pm until 5:45 pm. Eulogies will begin at 6 pm followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 734 Glenview Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53213. A private family burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to St. Jude the Apostle School or to St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus. The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers from St. Anne's and Heartland Hospice for the loving care shown to Catherine and her family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019