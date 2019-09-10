|
Catherine E. Vogt
Milwaukee - (Nee Perry) Found peace on September 7, 2019, at age 64. Beloved wife of Tom for 43 years. Loving mother of Chris (Angelia) Vogt, Kyle (Erin) Vogt, and Kelly (Brian) Mangold. Proud grandma of Ellieana, Jackson, Mckenna, Nolan, Cora, Avery, and Ryla. Dear sister of Gregg (Cindy) Perry, Sue (Tom) Williams, Karen Perry, and Jane Brylow. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Synergy HomeCare and Zilber Hospice for their compassionate care.
Memorial Gathering at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, on Thursday, September 12, at 9:30AM until time of Service at 11AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 10, 2019