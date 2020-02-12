|
Catherine F. Rowan (nee Knoernschild)
Wauwatosa - Born to Eternal Life on February 12, 2020 at age 84. Loving mother of Timothy (Terry), David (Judeen), Tricia (Julio) Lazaro and Christopher (Brian Mechenich). Dear grandmother of Daniel (Valentina), Ted, Sam, Zachary, Jennifer, Joey, Michael and Patrick and great-grandmother of Alexander. Further survived by her sister Dolores Knoernschild, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert in 2007 and her parents Theodore and Catherine (nee Frey). Heartfelt thanks are extended to the staff of St. Anne's for their incredible care and kindness provided to Catherine and her family. Visitation at Mother of Good Counsel Parish, 6924 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee on Fri., Feb. 14th from 3PM until 4:45PM, followed by the funeral Mass at 5PM. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020