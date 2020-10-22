1/
Catherine Germaine "Gerry" Miner
Catherine Germaine "Gerry" Miner

Waukesha - Passed away Oct. 21, 2020 in Neenah, WI. Born in Brookfield, to Lawrence and Mary (nee Nettesheim) Majeskie. She was an excellent grandmother and enjoyed all her "honey girls and honey boys". She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her, including her children, daughter, Miki (Chris) Sobye, daughter, Marni (Mike) Czarapata and son, Jim (Tricia) Miner; grandchildren, Todd (Michelle) Christianson, Donna (Brent) Landowski, Sara (Peter) Holewiski, Teri (Nick Coon) Holzinger, Erin (Ryan) Van Hammond, Alex (Julia) Miner, and Lindsay Miner, and great grandchildren, Addie, Parker, Logan, Cameron, Ayana, Jax, Kinley, Eli, Tesla, Noah and 11th on the way. She is further survived by 2 sisters, Sr. Michael Majeskie, SSSF, and Rosemary (Hank) Traver and her sister-in-law Jean (late Bill) Majeskie. She was preceded in death by her husband Harley, 4 of her sisters and their husbands, Dolly (John) Kissinger, Pat (John) Houk, Aggie (Bob) Hoffman, and Petie (Dick) Seeger; brothers Bob, Jerome, Lawrence, George and Bill. Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be a private service and interment at St. Joseph's Mausoleum for immediate family only. A Memorial mass and luncheon will be held at a later date to be determined when we can confidently be together with less danger of infection.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
