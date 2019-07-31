|
|
Kozminski, Catherine "Kathy" I. 70, of West Bend passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A memorial service by the family will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Cathy's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019