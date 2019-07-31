Services
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Kozminski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine I. "Kathy" Kozminski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine I. "Kathy" Kozminski Notice
Kozminski, Catherine "Kathy" I. 70, of West Bend passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A memorial service by the family will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Cathy's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline