Catherine J. O'Brien
Pardeeville - Catherine J. O'Brien 97, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020, while receiving loving care at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI.
Catherine Josephine O'Brien was born on February 19, 1923 at the family homestead, located in the rolling farmland between the village of Pardeeville and the Township of Buffalo, Wisconsin in Marquette County. Catherine was the eldest daughter of John and Joanna (Kenney) O'Brien.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 4 at 11 AM at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Township of Buffalo with Father Mark Miller presiding. Burial will follow at St. Andrew's Catholic Church cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3 from 5 to 7 PM at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville and again from 10 AM until the time of service at the church Wednesday. A reception will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pardeeville. Catherine's family expresses deep gratitude to Agrace Hospice, whose loving and attentive care helped Catherine to pass naturally and in accordance with her wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to either St. Andrew's Catholic Church or to Agrace Hospice Care would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020