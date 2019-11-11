Services
Randle–Dable Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Schultz-Pflueger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine J. "Kay" Schultz-Pflueger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine J. "Kay" Schultz-Pflueger Notice
Catherine "Kay" J. Schultz-Pflueger

Brookfield, WI - Kay passed away peacefully Nov. 9, 2019 at age 90. Beloved mother of Kurt (Margaret) Schultz, Martin (Faith) Schultz, and Kevin (Joan) Schultz. Proud grandmother of nine. Visitation Sat., Nov. 16th, from 9:30 AM until the 11:30 AM funeral service at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 13445 W. Hampton Rd., Brookfield. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials appreciated to the or See complete obituary at www.randledable.com

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline