Catherine "Kay" J. Schultz-Pflueger
Brookfield, WI - Kay passed away peacefully Nov. 9, 2019 at age 90. Beloved mother of Kurt (Margaret) Schultz, Martin (Faith) Schultz, and Kevin (Joan) Schultz. Proud grandmother of nine. Visitation Sat., Nov. 16th, from 9:30 AM until the 11:30 AM funeral service at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 13445 W. Hampton Rd., Brookfield. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials appreciated to the or See complete obituary at www.randledable.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019