Catherine Janis
Cathy (nee Lemense) passed away peacefully on March 31st, 2020. Beloved husband Alan. She is survived by her devoted children Brian, Tamara, Samantha (Becht) and her granddaughters Peyton & Avery. She is further survived by four sisters Barbara Jean (Vivero), Margaret (Brewer), Elizabeth (Giuliani), Mary (Klumb) and many other loving relatives and friends. Her career spanned over 30 years at Allstate Insurance Co. Gardening and travel gave Cathy great joy and happiness, We will miss her dearly.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020