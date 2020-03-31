Services
Waukesha, WI - To my brothers and sisters in our world, Jay, our momma passed peacefully on Friday March 27th. We rejoice in her life and have faith in where she is now. She would be saying now, grieve not for me, lets pray for the world at large. We are in difficult times. Sad, we cannot come together and hug and love on each other and celebrate. This too shall pass. We will proceed with her final resting when the world allows. Our immediate family will gather at the graveside with the haunting sounds of a bagpiper playing music in the distance, this seems fitting with the Scots blood that runs in our souls. Stay strong and keep your faith...Now, we call on all the Angels to bring her home…We love you Mom…In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity that is close to your heart in memory of Jay. See the complete eulogy at www.randledable.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
