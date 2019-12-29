Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH
440 N. Moreland
Waukesha, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH
440 N. Moreland
Waukesha, WI
Catherine "Kate" Kedney


1923 - 2019
Catherine "Kate" Kedney
Catherine "Kate" Kedney - KA9MWT

Waukesha - (Nee Welcenbach) Born in Milwaukee, WI on November 29, 1923 to parents Joseph & Catherine. Died December 21, 2019 in Waukesha, WI. Preceded in death by husband Winton, brothers Peter, James, John, Joseph, and Frank, and sister Betty. Survived by son Sean (Cathy) of Bowie, MD, many nieces and nephews, along with close friends in the Ham Radio community.

Kate was very active in Amateur Radio and was a long-time member and officer of the Milwaukee Repeater Club. She was a Volunteer Examiner and administered license examinations for many amateur radio operators in the Milwaukee area.

Visitation will be on January 4, 2020, 10 AM till Noon followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, 440 N. Moreland, Waukesha. Many thanks to Krause Funeral Homes for their assistance with the arrangements.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019
