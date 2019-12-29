|
|
Catherine "Kate" Kedney - KA9MWT
Waukesha - (Nee Welcenbach) Born in Milwaukee, WI on November 29, 1923 to parents Joseph & Catherine. Died December 21, 2019 in Waukesha, WI. Preceded in death by husband Winton, brothers Peter, James, John, Joseph, and Frank, and sister Betty. Survived by son Sean (Cathy) of Bowie, MD, many nieces and nephews, along with close friends in the Ham Radio community.
Kate was very active in Amateur Radio and was a long-time member and officer of the Milwaukee Repeater Club. She was a Volunteer Examiner and administered license examinations for many amateur radio operators in the Milwaukee area.
Visitation will be on January 4, 2020, 10 AM till Noon followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, 440 N. Moreland, Waukesha. Many thanks to Krause Funeral Homes for their assistance with the arrangements.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019