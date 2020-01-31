|
|
Catherine Klokner
(nee Popovich) Called home on January 30, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Dear aunt of Dan (Sue) Kolberg, Cheryl (Jack) Gaulke, Bob (Laura) Kolberg, and Katie (Todd) Memmel. Loving sister-in-law of Orville Kolberg. Further survived by great nieces and nephews, other relatives, and her close friends Debbie Ritchie-Kolberg, Debbie Kappes, and Phil and Pat Crump. Preceded in death by her first husband Joe Cheplak, her brother Edward Popovich, and her sister Mary Kolberg.
Catherine was a dedicated volunteer at Elmbrook Hospital for 30 years.
Visitation on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 11 AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park - Family Center, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. in Brookfield. Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Elmbrook Church or to Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020