Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
West Allis - Passed away December 2, 2019 at the age of 62 years. Beloved mom of Stephen Funk, Cassandra Benning, Jessica Benning, and Robert Benning III. Loving grandma of Jimi and Mikey. Sister of the late Vicki, the late Russel and the late David. Former wife of Bob Funk and Robert Benning Jr. Loving daughter-in-law of Virginia Povidas. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Cathy was a former employee of Walgreens (60th & W. Oklahoma Ave.), an avid Packer fan and loved watching I Love Lucy. Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at West Allis Memorial Hospital 7th Floor ICU Room 9. Memorial services will be held Saturday December 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday 11:00 am until time of services.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 15, 2019
