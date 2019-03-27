|
Hughes, Catherine L. (Nee Shreve) Of Waukesha died March 18, 2019 at age 96. She worked for many years as the school secretary at Burbank School in Milwaukee. Loving mom of Vicki (the late Harry) Sulsberger, Sally (Terry) Hanney, Thomas (Susanna) Hughes and James (Ellen) Hughes. Proud grandma of Josh (Jocelyn) Sulsberger, Jill (Ian) Radcliff, Sara and Jenny Woelkerling, Kevin (Dom) Claussen, Jeff and Bryan Hughes, Zach (Gina) Hughes, Breyan (Andy) Richardson and Wade Shanklin. Dear great-grandma of six. Preceded in death by her husband Robert and her siblings. Private services will be held. Memorials appreciated to HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019