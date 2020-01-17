|
|
Catherine L. "Cathy" Jahn
Sussex - (Nee Hacker) Born to Eternal Life of Tuesday January 14,2020 at the age of 64 years. Devoted wife of Arnold. Loving mother of Brian (Valery), Jennifer (David) Gaar and Lisa (Michael) Wilder. Proud grandmother of Ashlyn, Blake, Giuliana and Mason. Dear sister of Jeanne, John, Mary (Late Bill) Sands and Rosemary (Tim) Mac Innes. Longtime friend of Monica Wroblewski. Further survived by her wonderful nieces, nephews other relatives and many special friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Betty and her siblings, Marcia and Daniel. Also preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Joseph and Philomina Jahn, brother-in-law, Joseph, niece Christine, grandparents, aunt, uncles and cousins.
The Visitation will be Friday January 24 4-7PM at the FUNERAL HOME. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday January 25 at 10:00AM at St. Mary's Parish,N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave. Menomonee Falls followed by burial at St. Mary's Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary's Parish or The Turkey Club appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020