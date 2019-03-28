|
Williams, Catherine Louise (Nee Lynch) age 93, formerly of Franklin passed away on March 24th in West Bend. Born in Boise, Idaho on May 30, 1925 to Burruss and Catherine (Walsh) Lynch, she was a 1945 graduate of the College of Idaho where she studied music and English. She married Charles "Scotty" Williams on July 2. 1948, raising their family in Franklin. A longtime member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Hales Corners she sang in the choir, was president of the Women's Guild and served as an elder. While in Franklin she was active in Franklin's Seniors group and the community orchestra. She is survived by her children: Jody (Mark) Allen of West Bend, Charles (Laurie)Williams of Milwaukee, Burruss (Kathy) Williams of Palmyra, Clark Williams of New York City and her grandchildren: Matthew Allen, Scottie (Christopher) Allen, Rachel Williams and Isabel Williams. She is preceded in death by her husband and her daughter, Catherine Jill. A private family memorial service is being planned. If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution in her name to the Franklin Senior Walking Club https://franklinseniortravelers.com/?page_id=537
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019