Catherine M. Lukes
Catherine M. Lukes

Sun City, AZ - Died July 30 at the age of 78. Catherine is survived by her husband James, children Jane(Ben) Schultz, Beth(Mark)Armbruster, Tim(Sheri)Lukes, Tom(Vicki)Lukes. Siblings Elizabeth Mueller, Rick Grochan. God Son Christopher Vodnik. Grandchildren, Stephanie, Andrew, Lauren, Eric, and Kendra.

Mass for Catherine is being held on Friday Sept. 11th at St. Veronica's Church, 353 E Norwich Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 22 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
St. Veronica's Church
