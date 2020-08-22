Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Catherine's life story with friends and family

Share Catherine's life story with friends and family

Catherine M. Lukes



Sun City, AZ - Died July 30 at the age of 78. Catherine is survived by her husband James, children Jane(Ben) Schultz, Beth(Mark)Armbruster, Tim(Sheri)Lukes, Tom(Vicki)Lukes. Siblings Elizabeth Mueller, Rick Grochan. God Son Christopher Vodnik. Grandchildren, Stephanie, Andrew, Lauren, Eric, and Kendra.



Mass for Catherine is being held on Friday Sept. 11th at St. Veronica's Church, 353 E Norwich Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store