Catherine M. "Cathy" Noggle
Catherine M. "Cathy" Noggle

(nee Sedlmeier) June 17, 2020. Age 62 years. Preceded in death by her husband Michael, son Jason, mother Carol Sedlmeier and sister Jean Sedlmeier. Loving mother of Nicholas (fiance Jenna). Beloved daughter of Anthony Sedlmeier. Dear sister of Mark (Jean) Sedlmeier, Michael (Sharon) Sedlmeier, Mary Etzkin and Christine Sedlmeier. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thurs. June 25th from 4pm until time of Mass at 6pm, all at St. James Catholic Church, W220 N6588 Town Line Rd., Menomonee Falls. Interment St. Anthony Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
06:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
