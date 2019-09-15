|
Catherine M. Schwartz
Greenfield - Born to Eternal Life on September 12, 2019 at age 99 (just 12 days short of her 100th Birthday) at Clement Manor Assisted Living Facility. She was the daughter of the late Victor and Nellie (nee Puetz) Schwartz, born on Sept. 24, 1919. Catherine was the dear aunt of Mary (Steven) Madsen, Katie (Bob) Van Stedum, Jeannie (Jim) Brehmer, Lori (Dave) Sievers and Beth (Eric) Penfold, and loving great-aunt of Erik (Lia) and David Madsen, Adam (Taylor), Erin, and Lauren Brehmer, Emma, Holly, and Kylie Sievers, Sophie and Clare Penfold. Preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Charlie (the late Marion), Ron (the late Mary) and Vic (the late Joyce), and her sisters Dorothy and Nellie. Catherine was a teacher for 41 yrs. in the Milwaukee Public Schools at Hayes and Jeremiah Curtin. She was a member of the East Troy Alumni Association (Class of 1937), Marquette University Alumni Association (Class of 1941 and 1944), Blessed Sacrament Christian Women, Lalumiere League, WREA and MARTA. Catherine enjoyed travel and spending time with family. She was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, and her favorite was Marquette basketball. Visitation Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 AM at Clement Manor Chapel, 3939 S. 92nd St., Greenfield 53228, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private interment St. Peter's Cemetery, East Troy, WI. Memorials can be made to Clement Manor (address above), or Blessed Sacrament Parish, 3100 S. 41st St., Milwaukee 53215. Catherine's family would like to thank the staff at Clement Manor Assisted Living for their loving and compassionate care of Catherine, especially in her last months.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019