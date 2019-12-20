|
Catherine Mary Durick (nee Gence)
Age 76, passed away after a noble fight against lung cancer on December 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Cathy was born on March 17, 1943 to the late Charles and Marian (Schwabe) Gence in Milwaukee. She graduated from Pius XI High School in 1960 and earned a Bachelors of Education from Mount Mary College in 1964. She taught business education for many years at New Berlin West, Waukesha Central, and Waukesha North High Schools. She also taught business education and English at Greenfield High School.
She is survived by her daughter Laurie Hoffman, son Eric (Brenda) Schlehlein, grandchildren Corey Hoffman, Tyler Eckert, and Bailey and Lindsay Schlehlein.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 23rd at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave, Hartland from 1:00 PM until a Prayer Service at 2:00 PM followed by burial in the Hartland Village Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019