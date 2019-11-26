|
Catherine Metten
Franklin - (nee Wilson) Catherine "Cay" married her high school sweetheart George Metten on July 5, 1947 who preceded her in death after 67 years of marriage. Catherine joined him on November 24, 2019. Age 95 years. Catherine is survived by her one daughter Meri and her husband Peter Misko; Proud grandma of Draza, Chezare, Wendy, Torin, Autumn, Thor, Lisa. Great-grandmother of Mariah, Madison, Ziva, Taya, Lana, Ryker, and Myla. She is also survived by one sister-in-law Lin (James) Froeke, brother-in-law Eugene "Bugs" Metten of Pfarr TX, niece Janet (Gary) Suokko, nephew David (Sandy) Metten, great nieces, great nephews, their spouses, other relatives, and friends. Special friend of Cherie (Tom) Ferraro, Mary Martin, and the "Front Row Girls". Preceded in death by her God daughter Linda (Dino) Gallo.
Cay was a volunteer during WWII as a Red Cross Nurse Aide at Kenosha Hospital. She spent her career as the Guidance Secretary for 24 years at St. Francis High School. She made lasting friends with many coworkers and students. She was a long time member of the Greendale Senior Social Club and became close friends with many of the "Seniors". She was a Franciscan Mission Association promoter since 1960.
Cay wanted to specially thank the Lord for having filled her life with people who cared. She was thankful for her family and friends. She was also thankful for the 67 years of marriage to George. She was most thankful for having the best daughter that she could ever ask for.
Memorial Visitation MONDAY, December 9, 2019 from 10AM-11AM at ST ALPHONSUS CATHOLIC CHURCH 6060 W. Loomis Rd. Greendale. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Private inurnment at St. James Cemetery in Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Greendale Senior Social Club, and or the Franciscan Mission Association.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 8, 2019