Catherine Miller
Catherine Miller

Oak Creek - Found peace July 27, 2020 at the age of 67. Sister of Judith (the late David) Koss, the late Ann (John) Newkirk, Rollie (Connie) Miller, Neil (Noreen) Miller, Richard (Cindy) Miller, Beverly (Terry) Hill, the late Ruth (the late Richard) Hart and the late Adam Miller. Daughter of the late Lloyd and the late Virginia (nee Konkol) Miller. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, great-great-nieces and -nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Monday, August 3, 2020 from 5PM to 7PM at THE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral service to follow, at 7PM. Entombment Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:30AM at ST. ADALBERT CEMETERY, 3801 S. 6th St.. Please meet inside the gates by 10:15AM.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
AUG
4
Entombment
10:30 AM
ST. ADALBERT CEMETERY
