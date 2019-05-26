|
|
Narloch, Catherine (nee Ajack) Born to Eternal Life on May 22, 2019 at the age of 80. A lifelong resident of West Allis, Catherine was a passionate advocate for public education and the arts and served for years on the West Allis/West Milwaukee School Board. She graduated with her B.A. in Education from Mount Mary College, spending time in the classroom first as a teacher and later as a long-time volunteer at Park Lawn Elementary School. She was kind, generous and devoted to her family. She was a lover of food, recipe collecting and was active in the West Allis Woman's Club. As a pianist, organist and music enthusiast, she regularly attended the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and serenaded family with songs on the piano. Catherine was very loved and will be missed. She is survived by her children Karen (Jim) Milford, Fred (Lori) Narloch and Debbie (Donn) Lesch; her grandchildren Amanda, Jackson (Michelle), Renae (Tanner) and Margaret Milford, Tyler (Taylor) and Casey Narloch; her great granddaughter Joanna Milford; and her siblings John Ajack and Mary (Michael) Ajack. Preceded in death by her husband Erwin Narloch and her parents Joe and Grace Ajack. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Aloysius Church, 1414 S 93rd St, West Allis. Memorials to the family are appreciated which will be used towards installing a bench at Greenfield Park where Catherine liked to eat lunch and watch the geese.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019