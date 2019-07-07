|
Polster, Catherine (Nee Felder) Of Dousman, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the age of 90. Catherine will be deeply missed by her children, Geraldine Wolf and Pat (Tina) Polster; grandchildren, Nicole (James) Anderson, Dustin Wolf, Gabrielle Holly, and Chelsea Polster; great grandchildren, Michael Anderson, Logan Anderson, Zaidan Wolf, Bella Holly, Jaxon Holly, and Mariella Polster; sister-in-law, Judy Felder. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; brothers, Bob Felder and George Felder; sister, Elizabeth Balkcom. The visitation for Catherine will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 11:00am until the time of the 1:00pm Funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 W. State Hwy 59 Waukesha, WI 53189. The burial will immediately follow at St. Bruno Cemetery in Dousman. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Wisconsin, 400 S. Executive Dr. Suite 109, Brookfield, WI 53005 or to the church (see address above).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019