Catherine R. Mayer
Muskego - Age 98. Was Born to Eternal to Life on November 4th. Beloved wife of (the late) Millard. Cherished mother of Daniel, (the late) Thomas, (the late) Lawrence, George (Kathy), and Laura Mayer (Chuck). Loving grandmother of David (Emily), Jessica (Bryant), Dan (Crystal), Chelsea (Max), Michael (Jennifer), Jennifer (Clint), Brian, Corrie (Bryan), Jonathan (Allison), and Amy (Hans). Great-grandmother of Boe, Cade, Kalie, Catherine, Emily, Kaelyn, Paityn, Vivienne, Henry, Calvin, and Haley. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Catherine worked for the Muskego Post Office for 28 years. She was a Cubs fan. A visitation will be held on Friday November 13th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 5pm to 7pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 14th at St. Leonards Catholic Church, W173S7743 Westwood Dr, Muskego, WI 53150, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
are appreciated.