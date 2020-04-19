Services
(Nee Sanfilippo) Entered eternal life on Friday, April 3, 2020 reuniting with her beloved husband Frank J. "Nipples" SanFelippo at the age of 91. Loving mother of Frank (Sandra) SanFelippo and Franceine (Keith) Potter. Proud grandmother of Keith Jr. (Casey) and Sloane Catherine Potter. Catherine will also be lovingly remembered by her sisters-in-law Anna SanFelippo, Marie Korato and Joanna (Ken) Jackman, numerous beloved nieces, nephews and good and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Salvatore and Francesca and her brothers Frank, Carlo, Peter, Ignatius, James and her sister Grace and their spouses. Catherine's family extends their sincere gratitude to her devoted caregivers Frank, Sandra and Irene Johnson. Due to the pandemic, a small private family service was held with internment at Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2020
