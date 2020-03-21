Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Franklin - (Nee Goetz) Irene was reunited with her beloved husband Norman in heaven on March 19th at age 90 and is baking cookies with the angels now. Loving mom of James (Lisa), Robert (Debbie), Carol (Guy) Novak, Mark (Audrey Paulin) and Vicki (Frank) Ravanelli, adored grandma of 16, great grandma of 14. Cherished sister of Bud (Denise) Goetz. Preceded in death by Norman, infant son Ronnie, parents Andrew and Mary (Sanders) Goetz.

Heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful caregivers at Grand Hills Castle and AseraCare Hospice.

A memorial mass and celebration of Irene's life will be planned at a later date when we can all be together. Please see funeral home website for full notice and updates.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
