Catherine Therese Hansen
Catherine Therese Hansen

New Berlin - Born to eternal life on September 19, 2020, just short of her 94th birthday. Loving wife of 58 years to the late Robert C. Hansen; cherished mother of Linda and Marian. Preceded in death by parents, John and Mary Ellen Conlon; brother John Conlon, Jr.; sisters, Helen Conlon, Sister Therese Ellen Conlon, O.P., and Margaret Hofbauer. Therese loved life and people, exemplified by her generosity, her volunteer work, and her knack for entertaining. She was a devout Catholic and a firm believer in the power of prayer. She will be greatly missed by many. The family would like to thank the staff of Aurora At-Home Hospice, especially nurse Rachel, for their compassionate care. Due to Covid-19, internment will be private. If you wish to make a donation in Therese's memory, please consider Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, West Allis, WI, Aurora At-Home Hospice, or the charity of your choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
