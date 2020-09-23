Catherine Therese Hansen
New Berlin - Born to eternal life on September 19, 2020, just short of her 94th birthday. Loving wife of 58 years to the late Robert C. Hansen; cherished mother of Linda and Marian. Preceded in death by parents, John and Mary Ellen Conlon; brother John Conlon, Jr.; sisters, Helen Conlon, Sister Therese Ellen Conlon, O.P., and Margaret Hofbauer. Therese loved life and people, exemplified by her generosity, her volunteer work, and her knack for entertaining. She was a devout Catholic and a firm believer in the power of prayer. She will be greatly missed by many. The family would like to thank the staff of Aurora At-Home Hospice, especially nurse Rachel, for their compassionate care. Due to Covid-19, internment will be private. If you wish to make a donation in Therese's memory, please consider Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, West Allis, WI, Aurora At-Home Hospice, or the charity of your choice
.