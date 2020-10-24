Cathy Rondinelli
Cathy Rondinelli passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at the age of 59. She was surrounded by her loving wife and family.
Cathy will be greatly missed by her wife, Pat Conway, and her siblings, Joe (companion Annie), Nick (Mary Pat), Judy (Dan) Erner, Mike (Dusty), Gina (Tom) LaGalbo, and Lisa (Joe) Albert, and her adopted son, Alec. She was loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and Aunt Kiki.
Her infectious laugh will be held in our hearts forever. Cathy was a lover of nature-trees, turtles, music, and all wildlife. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NAMI of Waukesha, WI, or plant a tree in her honor.
She was preceded in death by her wonderful parents Nick and Sylvia, brother John, sister-in-law Becky, and special Aunt, Mimi.
A Zoom Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. For information about the Zoom Memorial/Facebook Group please email Gina LaGalbo or Judy Erner at ginalbridreamer@gmail.com or judyerner@yahoo.com for the link and password. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com