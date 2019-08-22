|
Vollriede, Cathy Of New Berlin. Found Peace on August 19, 2019 at the age of 72. Survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Harvey. Loving mother of Bill Vollriede and Andrea (Todd) Substyk. Proud and loving nana of Zoe (Nick Zaragoza) Williams and Eva (Andre Siggers) Williams. Beloved sister of Connie (Doug) Johnson and Carol Cook. Dear sister in-law of Carole Lescher, Lynda (Bob) Crucius, Dan (Judy) Vollriede, Lori (Tom) Seeboth and Jon (Jill) Vollriede. Cathy was loved and will be remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W National Ave, New Berlin from 10am-12 noon. Memorial Service will be Celebrated at 12 noon. To receive this obit text 1855582 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019