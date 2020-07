Really liked this lady the minute I met her. Very friendly, caring and kind. She was very good to my daughter who was welcomed into the family as #71 (I think). Enjoyed discussing books with her and catching up on what the grandchildren were doing. A joy to be around.

My condolences to the family. I know she will be missed.

Love, Marty Cunningham (Laurie Cunninghams Mom)

Marty Cunningham