Cecelia A. StenkeFranklin - (Nee Sutherland) Ann died peacefully at home, in Franklin WI. at the age of 81. Ann met and married Richard Thacker in 1955. She is survived by their children; Craig (Caryn), Bryan (Sharon), Jennifer Leigh Thacker, Grandchildren; Shawn (Amy), Jamie (Andy) Lala, and Gregory Thacker; 6 Great-Grandchildren; Brothers, Dale (Marilyn), Robert (Linda) Sutherland, Sister, Alice (Jim) Baer and many nieces & nephews. Ann is preceded in death by her parents Lars & Margaret Sutherland.Family will receive visitors on Friday May 29th from 10-11am at the Funeral Home. A private Memorial Service will take place at 11am. Please note visitation is very limited due to restrictions, Visit Cecelia's obituary on funeral home wesite for service streaming information.The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society."Only in God is my soul at rest. In Him comes my salvation"