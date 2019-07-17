Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Dzieminski, Cecelia (Nee Mrozek) Born to Eternal Life on July 13, 2019 at age 100. Loving mother of Diane (Robert) Brower, Donald (Susan) Dzieminski and Michael Dzieminski. Proud grandma of Brett (Stacy), Jennifer (Steven), Laura, Nicole (Aaron), Andrew and Bradley. Great grandma of 7 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Patricia Lamp. Further survived by other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Leo and Helen Mrozek and by her siblings. Cecelia loved playing bingo and Leon's hot fudge sundaes. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 10 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM. Interment will be private at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Children's Hospital.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
