Cecelia J. Robrecht
Cecelia J. Robrecht

Milwaukee -

Cecelia J, Robrecht (nee Paris) Passed away peacefully May 1, 2020 at age 93. Beloved wife of the late lrvine Robrecht. Loving and devoted mother of David and Michael (Mary) Robrecht. She adored her grandchildren, Katie and Rachel Robrecht. Loved by all her family, friends and neighbors near and far

.

Due to current health concerns, a private cremation and prayer service will be held. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park Brookfield.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 10, 2020.
Wisconsin Memorial Park Brookfield
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
