Passed away December 14, 2019 at age 77. Beloved wife of George Vignyvich. Dear sister-in-law of Bessie (Joseph) Richards and Mildred Vignyvich. Special aunt of Mark (Laura) Richards, and Steven (LaNor) Richards. Great-aunt of Gabrielle, Christian, and Joshua Richards. Further survived by kumovi Vladimir Beronja and Elaine Beronja and friends. Cecelia was a West Allis Eastern Star Chapter 172 past matron and a member of the St. Sava Circle of Serbian Sisters. A service will be held Friday at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral (3201 S. 51st St.) at 12:00 PM. Visitation at the church 11:00 AM until time of service.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
