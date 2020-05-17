Cecil F. "Leo" Leonard
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecil F. "Leo" Leonard

Cecil Leonard, age 86, of Oak Creek went to his heavenly home on May 8, 2020. He was born October 13,1933 in Florida. He is survived by his companion, Elizabeth "Betty" Clark and her family. Leo will be remembered for his commitment to the USAF, USN, National Guard and VFW Post 3742. Leo enjoyed golfing, dancing, swimming and keeping active. Thank you for all the care provided by Celeste M. and the staff at Sylvan Crossing and Willowcrest. A celebration of Leo's life will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved