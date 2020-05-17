Cecil F. "Leo" LeonardCecil Leonard, age 86, of Oak Creek went to his heavenly home on May 8, 2020. He was born October 13,1933 in Florida. He is survived by his companion, Elizabeth "Betty" Clark and her family. Leo will be remembered for his commitment to the USAF, USN, National Guard and VFW Post 3742. Leo enjoyed golfing, dancing, swimming and keeping active. Thank you for all the care provided by Celeste M. and the staff at Sylvan Crossing and Willowcrest. A celebration of Leo's life will be held at a later date.