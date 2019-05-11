Resources
Schwartz, Cecil G. Cecil G. Schwartz, 70 of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on April 14. Cecil grew up in Milwaukee, WI and survived by his sister, Judy Miilu, his brother-in-law John and niece Michelle Spitznagel. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Lynn. Cecil retired from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel after 40 plus years of service. Cecil will be missed by family and friends. There will be no official service, but a memorial gathering for family in weeks to come.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 11 to May 12, 2019
