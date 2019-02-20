|
Johnson, Cecil W. age 95, formally of Milwaukee, WI. passed away on February 13, 2019 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg WI. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, a brother (Rolland) and sister (Virginia). He is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughter Ellen, son -in-law James and grandson, Benjamin. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to a . Please share memories at www.CressFuneralService.com Cress Funeral Home 6021 University Ave. Madison, WI 53705
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019