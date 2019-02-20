Services
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI 53705
(608) 238-8406
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil W. Johnson

Notice Condolences Flowers

Cecil W. Johnson Notice
Johnson, Cecil W. age 95, formally of Milwaukee, WI. passed away on February 13, 2019 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg WI. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, a brother (Rolland) and sister (Virginia). He is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughter Ellen, son -in-law James and grandson, Benjamin. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to a . Please share memories at www.CressFuneralService.com Cress Funeral Home 6021 University Ave. Madison, WI 53705
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.