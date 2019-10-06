Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
9306 W. Beloit Rd
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
9306 W. Beloit Rd
Cecilia M. Collins

Cecilia M. Collins Notice
Cecilia M. Collins

Passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Age 100. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of 8 children, 19 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Also loved by many relatives and friends.

Visitation at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH 9306 W. Beloit Rd; Tuesday, October 8, 10-11:45AM. Funeral Mass to follow at 12 noon.

Please see Church and Chapel Funeral Home website for complete information www.churchandchapel.com.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
jsonline