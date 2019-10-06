|
Cecilia M. Collins
Passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Age 100. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of 8 children, 19 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Also loved by many relatives and friends.
Visitation at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH 9306 W. Beloit Rd; Tuesday, October 8, 10-11:45AM. Funeral Mass to follow at 12 noon.
Please see Church and Chapel Funeral Home website for complete information www.churchandchapel.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019