Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
1200 St. Gabriel Way
Hubertus, WI
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
1200 St. Gabriel Way
Hubertus, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
1200 St. Gabriel Way
Hubertus, WI
Cecilia M. "Celie" (Schickert) Frigge

Cecilia M. "Celie" (Schickert) Frigge Notice
Cecilia "Celie" M. Frigge (nee Schickert)

Age 97, was born to eternal life on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Hubertus, WI. Celie is survived by her 5 adoring children, Carol (Gene) Neuburg of West Bend, Richard (Bertha) Frigge of MT, Sandy (Paul) Nordvall of Richfield, Daniel (Sheila) Frigge of Hartford and Sherry Frigge of Chicago.

Visitation from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church (1200 St. Gabriel Way Hubertus, WI). A visitation will be from 11:00AM until 12:45PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00PM with Fr. Timothy C. Bickel presiding. Rite of Christian Burial will take place following Mass at St. Hubert's Cemetery in Hubertus. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Gabriel Catholic Church or School. The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
