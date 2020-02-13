|
Cecilia M. Nowakowski
South Milwaukee - CECILIA M. NOWAKOWSKI (nee Zbikowski) passed to Eternal Life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 just shy of her 97th birthday.
Dear Mother of Bernard Jr (Cindy), Sandra (the late Vern) Bargender, Larry (Nina), Diane (Dale) Mueller, Richard, Christine (Jim) Haug, Robert (Cathy). Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband Bernard "Ben," her infant son, her parents and four older siblings.
The family would like to thank the kind doctors and nurses of Waukesha Memorial Hospital's ICU unit, especially Eric and Mary, as well as the wonderful nurses and staff of Angels Grace Hospice. Please visit the funeral home website for more information.
Visitation Monday, February 17 at DIVINE MERCY CHURCH (800 E. Marquette Ave) from 9:00 - 11:00 AM followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020