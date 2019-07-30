Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Cecilia R. "Bobbie" Koehler


1928 - 2019
Cecilia R. "Bobbie" Koehler Notice
Koehler, Cecilia R. "Bobbie" (Nee Fleming, formerly Jeschke) Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Ervin H. Koehler and the late Gerald J. Jeschke. Loving mother of Dennis (Sharon) Jeschke and Diane Puza (nee Jeschke). Grandmother of Tracy, Jennifer, Adam, Resa, Rachel, and Jacquelyn and 9 great-grandchildren. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, August 1, from 9:30-10:45AM. Service at 11AM. Burial at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2019
